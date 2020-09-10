Life360 Inc at ASX Small & Mid-Cap Virtual Conference Transcript

Sep 10, 2020 / NTS GMT

Russell Burke - Life360, Inc. - CFO



Good morning. I'm delighted to be joining you at the ASX Small and Mid-cap Conference. I'm presenting to you today, as [Ian] said, from San Francisco. However, as you can probably tell from the accent, I am Australian, although I've lived and worked in the U.S. for many years. I'm very pleased to have the opportunity to present to you today.



For those unfamiliar with Life360, we're the world's leading safety service for families. The family is at the center of everything that we do, and this is what differentiates us from the products and services that we provide. You may know us through our mobile app, which is available in Australia and around the world.



Here's a quick snapshot of the company. Life360 is headquartered in San Francisco with an employee base of around 200. We report our financials in U.S. dollars under U.S. GAAP, so please note that all references in this presentation to dollars are, in fact, to U.S. dollars, unless we otherwise specify. Our CDIs are listed on the ASX under the ticker 360 and we have a market capitalization of around AUD