Life360 Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

John Philip Coghlan - Life360, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good afternoon to our U.S. investors, and good morning to our Australian investors. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Life360, Inc. My name is John Philip Coghlan, and I am the Chairman of Life360. On behalf of the Board, it's my pleasure to address shareholders at Life360's 2021 AGM.



Today, we are very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our virtual meeting platform provided by Lumi in partnership with our share registrar Computershare. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the continued constraints that this has created, we thought it prudent to take steps to discourage a physical public gathering and encourage attendance online. We hope that holding a virtual meeting will allow participation and engagement amongst our shareholders.



Questions can be