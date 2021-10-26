Q3 2021 Life360 Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT
Jolanta Masojada - Life360, Inc. - Head of IR
This is Jolanta Masojada, and I head up Investor Relations for Life360. The call will begin with some prepared remarks from Co-Founder and CEO, Chris Hulls; and CFO, Russell Burke, followed by a Q&A session.
I would now like to turn the call over to Chris.
Chris Hulls - Life360, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining our September quarterly business update call. This was another milestone quarter for Life360, with growth continuing to accelerate in the U.S. as the country emerges from the pandemic.
We are excited by the metrics the business is delivering, in particular the second consecutive quarter of record subscriber additions. This has taken us to more than 1.1 million Paying Circles, supported underlying revenue growth of 45% year-on-year and delivered $120 million in annualized monthly revenue for the first time. As a result of this momentum, we have
