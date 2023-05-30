Life360 Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 30, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

John Philip Coghlan - Life360, Inc. - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Good afternoon to our U.S. investors, and good morning to our Australian investors. Welcome to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Life360, Inc. My name is John Philip Coghlan. I am the Chairman of Life360. On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to address shareholders at Life360's fourth AGM since listing on the ASX in 2019.



Today, we're very pleased to welcome those of you participating online through our virtual meeting provided by Lumi. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholder and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes.



While there's been significant easing of restrictions following the COVID-19 pandemic, given that we have security holders in the U.S., Australia and other parts of the world, we have decided to hold a virtual meeting once again in 2023 to allow participation and engagement amongst our security holders wherever they may be. Should we have any technical issues,