Q1 2023 Lion Corp Earnings Presentation Transcript

May 09, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 09, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Kengo Fukuda

Lion Corporation - Director, Senior Executive Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Katsuro Hirozumi

Daiwa Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Akiko Kuwahara

JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Hisae Kawamoto

UBS Securities Japan Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Mitsuko Miyasako

Jefferies (Japan) Limited - Analyst

* Wakako Sato

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Yuji Ohana

Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst

* Shima Yamanaka

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. - Analyst

* Hiroshi Saji

Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. - Analyst



=====================

Kengo Fukuda - Lion Corporation - Director, Senior Executive Officer



This is Fukuda of Lion. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedules to join us today in such