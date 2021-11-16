Atlas Arteria Group Investor Day Transcript

Nov 16, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Graeme Francis Bevans - Atlas Arteria Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Welcome to Atlas Arteria's Investor Day, the first since we internalized management 2.5 years ago. We are all in different places around the world, and I take this opportunity to acknowledge and pay my respects to the traditional custodians of all the lands and waterways on which we are located. I also pay my respects to elders past, present and emerging.



Today is an opportunity for us to provide a broader perspective of our strategy and key operations. We're also very pleased to introduce you to a number of our senior management team and Board members, who will provide more detailed insights into our businesses. We also welcome a guest presenter from Natixis in France. We expect today's session to run for approximately 2 hours.



Our program for today includes discussions about the French and European economies and the political landscape in France and Virginia as well as some interesting insights into traffic, forecasting and performance in our businesses. At the conclusion of the presentations, we will