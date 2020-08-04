Q1 2021 Marubeni Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2020 / NTS GMT

Takayuki Furuya - Marubeni Corporation - Managing Exec. Officer, CFO, COO of IR & Credit Ratings and Chief Sustainable Development Officer



Thank you very much for taking time to attend our conference call today. I will go over the consolidated financial results of the first quarter of the fiscal year, ending March 2021, by referring to the A4 size IR PowerPoint presentation.



Please turn to Page 1 and 2. The net profit for the first quarter decreased by JPY 7 billion or 11% year-on-year to JPY 58.1 billion. The adjusted net profit, obtained by subtracting onetime items from the net profit, declined by JPY 11 billion or 16% year-on-year to JPY 59 billion. The breakdown of the drop of the adjusted net profit of about JPY 11 billion were JPY 4 billion in the non-resources area, such as Construction, Industrial Machinery & Mobility and Finance & Leasing Business, and JPY 8 billion in resources where a drop in coal prices was the primary reason. I will give you more details by segment later in my presentation.



The improvement in profit and loss for onetime items of JPY 4 billion was