Daimler AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 22, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Manfred Bischoff - Daimler AG - Chairman of Supervisory Board



Dear shareholders, dear shareholder representatives, ladies and gentlemen, I would like to welcome you warmly and open the Annual General Meeting of Daimler AG in 2019. As the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am taking over the chairmanship in accordance with the articles of association. Before we enter the agenda, we want to honor our dead. I'm asking you to stand up. We commemorate the deceased employees and pensioners since the last Annual General Meeting as well as all those deceased people who felt connected to our company. Thank you very much.



Ladies and gentlemen, Daimler's 2018 financial year reflects the changes and global challenges in the automotive industry as well as the unbroken enthusiasm for our vehicles. Daimler's success is based on deep automotive expertise and strategic foresight. Daimler's strategy for a local emission-free mobility is designed to allow customers to make their own contribution to climate protection. In general, the question arises as to the future of individual mobility. It's one of the central