Jun 23, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT
Yasmine Blair -
Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to a very special announcement on behalf of Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA. My name is Yasmine. I am your host today for this conversation. I am very excited to have 2 high-profile executives from 2 separate industries. And as I've just learned, these are about to join forces in an entirely new way. But don't take my word for it. Let me introduce my 2 guests today.
First of all, we have live with us from Santa Clara, California, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA. Good morning to you, Jensen Huang.
Jen-Hsun Huang - NVIDIA Corporation - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Director
Good morning, Yasmine. Nice to see you.
Yasmine Blair -
Nice to see you as well, Jensen. And also live with us from Stuttgart in Germany, CEO of Mercedes-Benz. Good evening to you, Ola KÃ¤llenius.
Ola KÃ¤llenius - Mercedes-Benz AG - Member of Management Board
Hello, yes.
Yasmine Blair -
