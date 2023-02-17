Q4 2022 Mercedes Benz Group AG Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 17, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Harald Wilhelm

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board

* Ola Kallenius

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO

* Steffen Hoffmann

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury

* Tobias Just

Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Steffen Hoffmann - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of IR & Treasury



Good morning, everybody. After 2 years of virtual only, I'm very happy welcome you personally in the Carl Benz Arena in Stuttgart as well as obviously also virtually via telephone via the Internet. My name is Steffen Hoffmann. I'm heading Treasury and Investor Relations.



Tobias Just - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Thanks, Steffen, and good morning from my side as well. Great to have you guys. And it's -- it's amazing to finally have