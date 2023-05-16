Mercedes Benz Group AG Strategy Update Transcript

May 16, 2023 / 12:45PM GMT

Ola Kallenius - Mercedes-Benz Group AG - Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Hi, everybody, and welcome to the first ever Mercedes-Benz strategy update that's fully dedicated to Mercedes-Benz Vans. For more than 18 months now, Mercedes-Benz has been a pure-play cars and vans company, which means Vans is an independent yet fully integrated business unit within Mercedes-Benz. They have the freedom to make all the decisions necessary to cater to the individual needs of their vans customers. At the same time, they have full access to and it benefits from technology and innovation sharing with our Cars business. This includes exploiting synergies between the 2, for instance, by using common parts and harnessing the purchasing power of the Mercedes-Benz Group.



Unlike Cars, the Vans business serves 2 distinctly separate sets of customers with different demands: luxury private vans and premium commercial vans. Our vans division is perfectly positioned to outdeliver to both.



On top, there's a very rational business side to it for us, too. Today, the vans already make a significant