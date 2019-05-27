ARQ Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Andrew Reitzer - Arq Group Limited - Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andrew Reitzer, and I'm the Chair of Arq Group Limited. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome you to Arq Group's 2018 Annual General Meeting.



I have been informed that we have a quorum, so I'll now declare the meeting open. This year is the first occasion that we're holding the AGM at our new Sydney office. We moved into these offices late last year and hope you have enjoyed seeing the office and meeting some of our people before the AGM.



I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to become Chair of the company in August 2018.



Before we begin the main part of the meeting, I would like to introduce my fellow directors: Martin Mercer, our CEO and Managing Director; Andrew Macpherson, Nonexecutive Director; Naseema Sparks, Nonexecutive Director; Simon Martin, Nonexecutive Director; and Larry Bloch, Nonexecutive Director.



In the audience today, we also have a number of our senior leadership team. Fraser Bearsley. Where is Fraser? There we