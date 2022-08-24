Webcentral Ltd Coffee Microcaps Morning Meeting Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 11:30PM GMT

Joseph Demase - Webcentral Limited - MD & Director



Thank you, everyone, for coming along and listening to this Webcentral presentation, the full year results for FY '22. We've put out our 4E and this investor presentation. The results are unaudited. We're comfortable with where the results are at. It just really is timing from the orders' perspective and getting all the sign-offs. So we expect that to be done and completed in the annual report out in early September.



So we had a really strong year. Revenue up 5.2%. There's lots of exciting things happening on the revenue growth perspective. Our EBITDA continues to grow and really for us what we've focused on is growing revenue, growing EBITDA margin. So 18.2%, up from 16.8%. Our target range for that is sort of 22%, 23%. So $78.6 million for the full year, excluding some of the acquisition costs and the share-based payments, and gross margin maintaining around 60.6%. And we've just announced that we'll reinstate the dividend, so Webcentral or Arq Group prior to us acquiring it and changing the name (inaudible) used to pay dividend, 5G used to