May 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maple Leaf's First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcasted live on the Internet and recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference call over to James Allison, Investor Relations at Maple Leaf. Please go ahead, Mr. Allison.
James Allison - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. - IR Officer
Thank you, Joanna, and good morning, everyone. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Chief Executive Officer; Curtis Frank, Chief Operating Officer; and Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking information, and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss. Please refer to our Q1 2021 MD&A and other information on our website for a broader description of operations and risk factors that could affect the company's performance.
We have uploaded our Q1 investor
Q1 2021 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 05, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...