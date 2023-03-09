Q4 2022 Maple Leaf Foods Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Maple Leaf's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Hilda Maraachlian, Investor Relations at Maple Leaf Foods.



Hilda Maraachlian -



Thank you, Michelle, and Good morning, everyone. Speaking on the call this morning will be Michael McCain, Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer; Curtis Frank, President & Chief Operating Officer; and Geert Verellen, Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that some statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking information and our future results may differ materially from what we discuss. Please refer to our 2022 MD&A and other information on our website for a broader description of operations and risk factors that could affect the company's performance. We have also uploaded our Q4 investor deck to our website, which includes support material for the quarter. As always, the Investor