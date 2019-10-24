Q3 2019 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited third quarter earnings conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman, CEO and President. Please go ahead.



Murray K. Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, CEO & President



Good day, and welcome to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. As in the past, we'll be discussing our financial and operating performance for the third quarter, this will be followed by an update on the near-term outlook as we see it.



But before I commence the review, I'd remind you all that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon our current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially.



Further information identifying these risks, uncertainties, assumptions can be found on the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR and at