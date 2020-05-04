Mullen Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Murray K. Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, CEO & President



Good afternoon all. My name is Murray Mullen. I'm the Chair, Chief Executive Officer and President of Mullen Group Ltd. On behalf of your Board of Directors, I want to welcome you to our 27th annual meeting. And I am speaking to you this afternoon from our corporate office located in Okotoks, Alberta. And although we're disappointed that we can't see each of you today, our thoughts are with you, your families and the communities you serve.



We want to thank you for attending our very first virtual meeting and hope that you agree we did the right thing by moving to an electronic platform in light of these very unprecedented circumstances. Instructions on how to ask questions as well as the voting procedure will appear on your screens. As with any new technology, unexpected glitches may occur. But our service providers for this platform at Lumi are very experienced at running this type of meeting and will help us out as and if required.



The meeting will now come to order. In accordance with the company's bylaws, I will act