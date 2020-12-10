Mullen Group Ltd. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 10, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

Murray Kenneth Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, CEO & President



Good day, everyone, and welcome to Mullen Group's 2021 Business Plan Conference Call. And I would like to welcome you all to today, even during these chaotic times. But before I commence today's review, I'll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying the risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR and at