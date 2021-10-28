Q3 2021 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you all, and welcome to Mullen Group's Quarterly Conference Call. So we'll be following our standard format today and providing shareholders and investors with an overview of our third quarter financial results, discuss the main drivers impacting operating performance, our expectations for the balance of the year, and of course, we'll open the lines to answer your questions. So before I commence today's review, I'll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and the actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying the risks,