Q4 2021 Mullen Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited 2021 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Murray K. Mullen, Chairman, CEO, and President of the Mullen Group Limited. Please go ahead, sir.



Murray Kenneth Mullen - Mullen Group Ltd. - Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you. Welcome all to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. So on today's call, we'll provide shareholders and interested investors with an overview of the fourth quarter financial results. We'll discuss the main drivers impacting our operating performance, and we'll close with the Q&A session.



So before I commence today's call, I'll remind everyone that the presentation may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and as such, actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying the risks, uncertainties and assumptions can