Oct 19, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

John Viglotti - OTC Markets Group Inc. - Analyst



Hello and welcome to Virtual Investor Conferences. My name is John Viglotti. In behalf of OTC Markets as well as our co-hosts, Murdock Capital Partners and TA Advisory, we're very pleased you joined us for the second day of our Battery and Precious Metals Conference. We'll start today with a light presentation from McFarlane Lake Mining. (Conference Instructions)



On a final note, all of today's presentations will be recorded and available for 24/7 replay.



At this point, I'm very pleased to welcome Mark Trevisiol, he is the President and Chief Executive Officer; and Roger Emdin, he is the Chief Operating Officer of McFarlane Lake Mining which trades on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MLMLF and on the NEO under the symbol MLM.



Welcome, Mark and Roger.



Mark Trevisiol - McFarlane Lake Mining Limited - President and CEO



Well, thank you. And it's a pleasure to be here at this conference to present the McFarlane story which is a very exciting story in the gold space. What we're