MicroStrategy Inc Director Jarrod Patten Sells 1,250 Shares

On February 12, 2024, Jarrod Patten, a Director at MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial), sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,150 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 44 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $707.22, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.571 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 531.80, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 26.71 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $707.22 compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $288.47 indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.45, suggesting that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

