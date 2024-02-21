On February 12, 2024, Chief Legal Officer Soleil Boughton sold 26,919 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS, Financial), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $10.03 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $270,000.

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a telehealth company that provides a modern approach to health and wellness. The company's platform connects consumers with licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to primary care, mental health, sexual health, dermatology, and more. Hims & Hers aims to make healthcare more accessible and convenient through its telemedicine services and personalized treatment plans.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 262,359 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling activity at the company.

The insider transaction history for Hims & Hers Health Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 59 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent sale, Hims & Hers Health Inc had a market capitalization of $2.009 billion, with shares trading at $10.03 each.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.82, indicating that Hims & Hers Health Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders in Hims & Hers Health Inc may find the insider's recent sale noteworthy as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and insider sentiment.

