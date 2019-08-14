Q2 2019 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lisa, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NFI Group Inc. second quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Stephen King, you may begin your conference.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. This is Stephen King, NFI's Group Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations speaking. Joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Glenn Asham, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



For your information, this call is being recorded and a replay will be made available shortly after the call. Details on the replay can be found on our website.



As a reminder to all participants and others regarding this call, certain information provided today may be forward-looking and based on assumptions and anticipated results that are subject to