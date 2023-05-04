Q1 2023 NFI Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to NFI Group's First Quarter 2023 Results. This is Stephen King speaking. On Slide 2, you will see that joining me today are Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Pipasu Soni, Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, we will provide financial results for the first quarter, provide information on the record bid and order environment, an update on supply chain and our capital allocation priorities will also cover our longer-term outlook and anticipated financial recovery. This call is being recorded, and a replay will be made available shortly. We will be using a presentation