NFI Group Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Mr. King, you are live.



Stephen King - NFI Group Inc. - Group Director of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Catherine. Good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you to the Special Meeting of Shareholders of NFI Group Inc. My name is Stephen King. I'm the Vice President of Strategy and Investor Relations for NFI. We will start today's meeting by delivering a land acknowledgment, also known as a territorial acknowledgment. I acknowledge that I reside on and that NFI's head office is located on Treaty 1 territory, the original lands of the Anishinaabeg, Cree, Oji-Cree, Dakota, Lakota, Dene People and the birthplace and homeland of the MÃ©tis Nation. We respect and give honor to the indigenous people's history on this land and recognize First Nations, MÃ©tis and Inuit people's ongoing contribution in our neighborhoods and communities today.



Before we commence with the formal business of the meeting, we'd like to advise you that some of the statements made this morning may contain forward-looking information. These are subject to a number of