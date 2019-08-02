Q1 2020 Olympus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT

Yasushi Sakai - Olympus Corporation - CFO & Corporate Managing Officer



Greetings. My name is Yasushi Sakai, Chief Financial Officer, Olympus Corporation. Thank you very much for joining us today for this teleconference in which we will be discussing the financial results of Olympus Corporation for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.



So let us begin by looking at the financial results. Slide 3. Here, we can see the 2 main points summarizing results in the first quarter fiscal 2020. Consolidated results for the first quarter are tracking in line with full year forecast with revenue and profit both increasing year-on-year. The positive effects of efforts to ensure greater efficiency in selling, general and administrative expenses company-wide have started to emerge. And the SG&A ratio has improved 2.6% year-on-year to 55.6%. There are no changes to the projections made at the start of the fiscal year since the first quarter performance did show that we are progressing steadily towards the achievement of our full year financial forecast.



I will now explain the first quarter results in