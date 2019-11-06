Q2 2020 Olympus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Yasushi Sakai - Olympus Corporation - CFO & Corporate Managing Officer



Greetings. My name is Sakai, Chief Financial Officer at Olympus Corporation. Thank you very much indeed, for joining us today for this presentation, in which we will be discussing the financial results in the Olympus Corporation for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 as well as the corporate strategy discussion.



I am going to take you through the financial results as well as the full-year forecast to be followed by Mr. Take (sic) [Takeuchi] with his presentation on the corporate strategy.



Key highlights. Consolidated performance was solid with revenue for the second quarter increasing 8% on a bases excluding the effect of exchange rates, driven by the Medical field. As profit lines increased significantly, in particular, operating profit, which is JPY 50.9 billion, a record high in terms of the first half, SG&A expenses decreased by JPY 15.7 billion year-on-year. As a result, the SG&A ratio to revenue stood at 50.5%, marking a considerable year-on-year improvement with a reduction of 5.1 percentage points.