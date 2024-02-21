Director Roger Singer Acquires Shares of Everest Group Ltd

25 minutes ago
Everest Group Ltd (NYSE:EG), a global provider of reinsurance and insurance, saw a recent purchase of shares by Director Roger Singer. On February 12, 2024, the insider acquired 500 shares of the company, as indicated by an SEC Filing. This transaction adds to the insider's holdings in the company, contributing to a pattern of insider buying activity over the past year. Everest Group Ltd operates in the insurance industry, offering property and casualty reinsurance and insurance solutions. The company's products and services are designed to protect against the risk of financial loss from a variety of perils, including natural disasters, property damage, and other liabilities. Insider buying and selling activities are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. Insider buying may suggest that the company's executives and directors believe the stock is undervalued or that there are positive developments ahead. Conversely, insider selling might indicate that insiders believe the stock is fully valued or that they see headwinds for the company. Over the past year, Roger Singer has purchased a total of 500 shares and has not sold any shares of Everest Group Ltd. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 6 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the same timeframe. 1757736593889849344.png On the valuation front, shares of Everest Group Ltd were trading at $357.21 on the day of the insider's recent buy, resulting in a market cap of $15.974 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 6.16, which is below the industry median of 11.805 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1757736612600639488.png Considering the current share price and the GuruFocus Value of $368.45, Everest Group Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

