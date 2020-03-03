Mar 03, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Presentation
Mar 03, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤lder
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of Group Communications, IR & Marketing
* Philipp MÃ¼ller
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CFO
* Roland Fischer
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - CEO & CEO of Surface Solutions Segment
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Alessandro Foletti
Octavian AG, Research Division - Financial Analyst
* Andy Schnyder
zCapital AG
* Armin Rechberger
ZÃ¼rcher Kantonalbank, Research Division - Analyst
* Christian Arnold
MainFirst Bank AG, Research Division - Analyst
* Fabian Haecki
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Senior Analyst of Swiss Small & Mid-Cap Equity Research
* Michael Foeth
Bank Vontobel AG, Research Division - Head of Industrials Team
=====================
Andreas SchwarzwÃ¤
Full Year 2019 OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon Earnings Presentation Transcript
Mar 03, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...