Mar 02, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Kerstin Flotner - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of Group Communications, IR & Marketing



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Virtual Analyst and Investor Conference and Full Year Results 2020. It is my pleasure to welcome you all on a global basis via our webcast. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement on Page 24 of the Oerlikon presentation. This conference call includes forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current expectations, and certain assumptions and are, therefore, subject to certain risks and uncertainties.



Earlier today, you've probably seen, we announced our full year results. We published our annual report, and we published Oerlikon's first sustainability report. All including associated documents are available on our website for download at oerlikon.com.



A quick look at today's agenda. Our CEO, Dr. Roland Fischer, will provide you with a high-level overview on the market environment and the perspective on how the group performed during 2020. As Oerlikon published