May 17, 2022 / 11:15AM GMT
Sara Vermeulen-Anastasi - OC Oerlikon Corporation AG - Head of Group Communications
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Oerlikon's Capital Markets Day. My name is Sara Vermeulen, I'm the Head of Group Communications. I'm here today with our Chairman, Michael Suss; our CEO, Roland Fischer; our CFO, Phil Muller; and our Head of Investor Relations, Stephen Gick.
We have a full agenda for you today with 3 separate sessions, and each session will have its own Q&A where you can ask questions. Our Chairman will kick off the first session with an overview of Oerlikon. Roland will continue with an update on our group strategy and sustainability. And Philipp will conclude the first session with a presentation on the financials and our outlook.
During the Q&A at the end of each session, you'll have the opportunity to ask questions about the session we have just covered. After the break, Georg Stausberg, CEO of Polymer Processing Solutions, will provide you with an update on the division strategy and growth drivers, followed again by Q&A where you can
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon Capital Markets Day Transcript
May 17, 2022 / 11:15AM GMT
