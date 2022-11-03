Q3 2022 Verbund AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Peter F. Kollmann - VERBUND AG - CFO & Member of the Executive Board



Thank you. I'm here with Andreas Wollein, our Head of Investor Relations and Finance. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our presentation. Before we move into the analysis of the business development of VERBUND, let me make a few general comments.



The first 3 quarters were marked by difficult geopolitical and energy industry developments. Significant factors influencing the business development of our group changed in particular due to the war in the Ukraine as well as record inflation and rising key interest rate expectations. The difficult framework conditions led to major distortions and challenges, particularly in the European energy markets, which were reflected in extreme price increases and volatility.



Prices for primary energy