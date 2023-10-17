Origin Energy Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Scott Redvers Perkins - Origin Energy Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to extend a warm welcome to our shareholders here in Sydney, those joining us online and all my Origin colleagues. My name is Scott Perkins, and I'm the Chair of Origin Energy Limited. It's my privilege to chair this Origin's 24th Annual General Meeting.



Before I formally declare the meeting open, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora nation, the traditional custodians of this land, and pay my respects to their elders past, present and future.



I would like to provide you with some important information regarding the safety procedures we all need to follow in the unlikely event of an emergency. You will all note the emergency exits in the ballroom. Should there be an emergency situation, you will hear 2 tones. The first tone is a pre-alert tone, and you should remain seated and await directions from hotel staff. If you hear a second tone, this will be the evacuation tone and you should move to the nearest exit. Listen to the instructions