Dec 04, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
Scott Redvers Perkins - Origin Energy Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our shareholders here in Sydney, those joining us online and all my Origin colleagues. My name is Scott Perkins, and I'm the Chair of Origin Energy Limited.
Before commencing today's formal proceedings, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land, and pay my respects to their Elders, past and present.
Turning now to some housekeeping matters. Should there be an emergency situation, you will hear 2 tones. The first tone is the pre-alert tone, and you should remain seated and await directions from hotel staff. If you hear a second tone, this will be the evacuation tone and you should move to the nearest exit. Listen to instructions from hotel staff. For any medical matters, please contact any of the staff members available. Security will then be notified and provide first aid assistance.
Please also note that this scheme meeting is being webcast live, and a copy of its recording will also
Origin Energy Ltd Court Meeting Transcript
Dec 04, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT
