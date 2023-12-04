Origin Energy Ltd Court Meeting Transcript

Dec 04, 2023 / 04:00AM GMT

Scott Redvers Perkins - Origin Energy Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our shareholders here in Sydney, those joining us online and all my Origin colleagues. My name is Scott Perkins, and I'm the Chair of Origin Energy Limited.



Before commencing today's formal proceedings, I would like to acknowledge the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation, the traditional custodians of this land, and pay my respects to their Elders, past and present.



