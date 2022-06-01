Jun 01, 2022 / 01:30AM GMT

Frank G. Calabria - Origin Energy Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Okay. Thank you very much, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call today. I'm joined by our leadership team. So I will just make some opening remarks, and then we'll move to questions. And happy to take your questions by me and the team.



So clearly, the reason we're here is the announcement we made this morning. And what I would probably want to do is just, I suppose, highlight, firstly, in relation to '22, what we see happening in our business, but also what we see more broadly in the market and how that interplay is coming together that's led us to updating our guidance. So clearly, what we've seen is we've updated it overall, overall be in line. But you can say it's a tale of 2 stories. One is Integrated Gas is continuing to perform strongly. And you can see that