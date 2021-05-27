Plaza Retail REIT Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 27, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Plaza Retail REIT Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders. I would now like to hand the call over to your first speaker, Mr. Doug McGregor. Sir, please go ahead.



Doug McGregor -



Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Doug McGregor, and I'm pleased to introduce myself to you for the first time as Chair of the Board of Plaza Retail REIT. On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to thank all unitholders and guests for joining us today. We are holding the meeting virtually again this year given the ongoing situation we find ourselves in and as restrictions on physical gatherings continue. We hope to be able to see everyone in person in next year's meeting.



On the phone with me today are Michael Zakuta, Plaza's President and CEO; Jim Drake, Chief Financial Officer; and Kim Strange, Plaza's General Counsel and Secretary. Many other members of our management team and staff are also joining us virtually today. I'd also like to thank each of you for your