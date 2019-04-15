Apr 15, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT

Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CEO of Publicis Communications



Thank you, Carla. (foreign language) Welcome and thank you for being there in such a short notice on a Monday morning.



Today, we have actually two pieces of information that we want to share with you. The first is our Q1 revenue, which we published in advance to give you the fair picture of where we stand. The results were in line with expectation, and you will find all the detailed presentation on our website. If you have any question, we will answer them in the second part of the Q&A.



The second piece of information is, of course, the announcement that Publicis Groupe is acquiring Epsilon, one of the most advanced data and technology companies. I know this