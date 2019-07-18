Half Year 2019 Publicis Groupe SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 04:15PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the First Half 2019 Results of Publicis Groupe Conference Call.



Arthur Sadoun - Publicis Groupe S.A. - Chairman of Management Board, CEO & CEO of Publicis Communications



(foreign language) Marie (foreign language) and welcome to Publicis Groupe First Half 2019 Earnings Call. I am Arthur Sadoun and I am here in Paris with our CFO, Jean-Michel Etienne. Two other members of the directors are also with us. Our Secretary General, Anne-Gabrielle Heilbronner here in Paris, and Steve King, CEO of Publicis Media and CEO of Publicis Groupe on the phone.



As usual, we'll take your questions together after the presentation. Alessandra Girolami is also here and will be ready to take all of your questions offline after the session.



During this call, we will do 3 things. First, we will go through the H1 highlights and results. Then we will share with you our