Platinum Group Metals Ltd at Oktoberfest 2020 Transcript

Dec 09, 2020 / NTS GMT
Unidentified Participant
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our next presentation. Our next presenter is Platinum Group Metals. And presenting on behalf of the company is President and CEO, Mike Jones. Mike, go ahead.
Mike Jones - Platinum Group Metals Ltd. - President & CEO
Thanks very much. I'm coming to you from Johannesburg in South Africa where I arrived last night. So it's great to be back on the road again a little bit and went through Europe. So it's been interesting to see the changes around the world. But South Africa is actually doing quite well.
And we're talking about a world-class palladium asset that is truly world-class. It's 19.5 million ounces of reserves, proven and probable. And it's right at the bottom of the cost curve. So we control this asset 50% -- just over 50%, and it has a 45-year mine life. So if you're looking for investments in PGMs, this is one of the lowest-cost large-scale mines that you could possibly invest in.
Standard disclosure statement, caution to you as investors who will use Canadian 43-101 and the
Dec 09, 2020 / NTS GMT
