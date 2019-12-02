Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Dec 02, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good morning, everybody. Thanks for roughing the weather to join the Protalix BioTherapeutics' discussion on Fabry disease.



Today, our host will be Dr. David Warnock from University of Alabama at Birmingham. And he is joined by Protalix's CFO, Eyal Rubin; and CEO, Dror Bashan.



David G Warnock - University of Alabama at Birmingham - Director of the Division of Nephrology



Good morning. Good morning. It's a pleasure to be here. Always fun to come to New York this time of year. So as mentioned, I'm David Warnock. I am a nephrologist, a kidney doctor. And my academic career was at the University of Alabama in Birmingham for the last 25-some years. I served as the Division Director, Head of the Kidney Program. And in 2008, I recruited my replacement. And so I rode off into the horizon. And for the last 10 years, I've been basically -- I've been on Emeritus status, which means, essentially, I get to do what I want to do. And the focus, really, of my efforts over the last 10 years have largely been on Fabry disease. Alabama is an interesting