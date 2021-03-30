Mar 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Protalix BioTherapeutics Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. [David Holmes] of LifeSci Advisors, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference, sir. Please proceed.
Unidentified Participant -
Thank you, operator. Welcome to Protalix BioTherapeutics' Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. With me today are Dror Bashan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Protalix; and Eyal Rubin, Chief Financial Officer. A press release announcing the results and the update was issued this morning and is available now on the Protalix website. Please take a moment to read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements in the press release. The earnings release and this teleconference includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made.
Q4 2020 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 30, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT
