Jun 02, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Protalix BioTherapeutics Conference Call regarding the clinical development of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.
I will now turn the conference over to our host, Mr. Chuck Padala of LifeSci Advisors, Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.
Charles Padala -
All right. Thank you, Rob. Welcome to the Protalix Conference Call regarding the clinical development of PRX-102 for the treatment of Fabry disease. With me today are Dror Bashan, President and CEO of Protalix; and Eyal Rubin, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bashan and Mr. Rubin are joined today by Mr. Ulrich Granzer, PhD, of Granzer Regulatory Consulting & Services. The agency provides Protalix and Chiesi with consulting services related to drug development and regulatory affairs.
Dr. Granzer is a founding member of the German Association of Regulatory Affairs, where he is the current President of the Board and Co-Founder of the European Union Regulatory Affairs Group
Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc Updates On PRX-102 - Corporate Call Transcript
Jun 02, 2021 / 05:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...