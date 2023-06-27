Jun 27, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Dror Bashan - Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Okay. So good morning, everyone. I would like to welcome you, those who made the effort and attend in person and to those who are participating virtually in today's investors event. It was a long successful journey that actually matured last month with 2 approvals both in the EU and the U.S. with the approvals of Elfabrio. We plan to continue this journey, going forward, and we hope to build a much more significant company.



I would like to take this opportunity and thank the principal investigators and their teams, the Fabry patients and their families for their contribution and support in this journey and our achievements. A special thank you is also dedicated to our commercial partner, Chiesi, in particular to Giacomo Chiesi, who heads the Global Rare Disease division at the Chiesi Group, for their strong support and collaboration.



Today, we are hosting Dr. Ankit Mehta, who participated in all of our clinical trials from the very beginning. Dr. Mehta will discuss Elfabrio's clinical program. And in addition,