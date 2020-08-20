Full Year 2020 Pro Medicus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Sam Aaron Hupert - Pro Medicus Limited - Co-Founder, Deputy Chairman, CEO & MD



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us. I'll quickly go through the presentation and then, by all means, feel free to ask some questions after that.



As most people know, we are a health care IT company specializing in enterprise imaging. We focus in 3 jurisdictions, Melbourne, Berlin and our office in the U.S. in San Diego, and the bulk of our staff are technical or software engineers, over half of them. We have 2 product sets: Visage RIS, which was our first product, largely sold here in Australia. It does all the practice management, billing, accounting scheduling for some of the largest groups in the country. And Visage 7, which is what we sell globally. It is product we sell into the U.S. It is a product that radiologists use