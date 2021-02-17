Half Year 2021 Pro Medicus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Sam Aaron Hupert - Pro Medicus Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us. The -- Pro Medicus, we have 3 jurisdictions we work in: our corporate headquarters in Melbourne, Australia; our largest office, Berlin, where we do the R&D for the Visage 7 product; and our quarters in San Diego in the U.S., with most of our staff working from home at the moment. Globally, we are 100% working from home. And the important thing for us is we have over 40 software engineers, very much an R&D-focused technology company.



In terms of our product sets, for those not familiar, we have 2 products: the Visage RIS, which was our first product, which deals with the practice management aspects of the radiology practice, which is largely sold here, and 2 of the largest