Pro Medicus Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Peter Terence Kempen - Pro Medicus Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone. On behalf of my fellow directors, I'd like to welcome you to the Annual General Meeting of Pro Medicus Limited, and thank you for the time that you're taking to be with us today.



My name is Peter Kempen, and I'm Chairman of the Board, and I will be Chairman of this meeting. I'm speaking to you from the boardroom of Pro Medicus in Richmond, Victoria. And I'd like to acknowledge the traditional owners of the land that were injuring people of the Kulin nation.



I regret that we are again unable to meet face-to-face this year as the Board enjoys meeting with company shareholders and receiving your candid feedback. We look forward to being able to hold a more traditional meeting next year, which I have to say, I said last year, but I'm much more hopeful that we'll be able to achieve that this year. However, I want to assure you that you will have the same opportunity to participate today as you would at a physical meeting. This includes being able to ask questions through the