Full Year 2023 Pro Medicus Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Sam Aaron Hupert - Pro Medicus Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks. Good morning, everybody, and thanks for joining us. As most of you know, we are a healthcare IT company specializing in imaging and radiology information systems. We work in 3 jurisdictions, Melbourne, our corporate office and where we developed the RIS product; Berlin, which is our development center for Visage; and U.S., which is a key market.



We have 2 product sets. I won't labor too long on this. The [RIS], which is largely Australian-focused, more around the business side of radiology; and Visage 7, which is a clinical product. It's the desktop [radials] which use [to call up] images, enhance them and make a diagnosis, and it's the product we sell -- product set that we sell in the U.S.



In terms of the year, just a few highlights. It was a record