PZ Cussons PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 24, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Good morning, everybody. Oh, can you hear me, okay?



Yes.



Good. As you know when I started this, I didn't used to need to use my glasses, so this a sign of the times, unfortunately. So if you give me if I'm doing a bit of taking glasses off to look at all of you and put them back on again to read what I'm supposed to be reading.



But good morning. Welcome back to PZ offices from our remote location over the road last year and hybrid the year before. So it's lovely to see you all here in person. It's now 10:30, and I'm very pleased to declare our meeting open, and to welcome you all to the 2022 Annual General Meeting of PZ Cussons plc. And as I think most of you by now know, I'm Caroline Silver, your Chair.



In a moment, I will ask our CEO, Jonathan, to recap our performance for -- and set out in our