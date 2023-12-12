Dec 12, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Ms. Rachel Goldman, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the company. Ms. Goldman, the floor is yours.



Rachel Goldman - Paramount Gold Nevada Corp - Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and good morning. I'm Rachel Goldman, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the company. On behalf of the officers and directors of the company, welcome to the Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., Annual General Meeting of Stockholders. Once again, this year, the meeting is being hosted virtually.



Also in attendance from Paramount is our CFO, Mr. Carlo Buffone; our COO and President, Mr. Glen Van Treek; and our Director of Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary, Mr. Chris Theodossiou. Andy Marshall from Computershare, joining us today via conference, has been appointed to act as Inspector of Elections for the meeting and has